Rada appoints Svyrydenko’s new government lineup. Shmyhal becomes Minister of Defense (updated)

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine voted to approve the new Cabinet of Ministers.

This was announced by the People`s Deputy Yaroslav Zhelezniak, Censor.NET reports.

The decision was supported by 253 People`s Deputies.

Who was appointed to the ministries?

Andrii Sybiha was reappointed as Foreign Minister in a separate vote, receiving 271 votes in favor.

The parliament also appointed former prime minister Denys Shmyhal as Minister of Defense. The decision was supported by 267 deputies.

Mykhailo Fedorov as First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Digital Transformation.

Oleksii Kuleba as Deputy Prime Minister for Ukraine’s Recovery - Minister for Communities and Territories Development.

Taras Kachka was appointed Vice Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration.

Matvii Bidnyi was appointed Minister of Youth and Sports.

Herman Halushchenko was appointed Minister of Justice of Ukraine.

Svitlana Hrynchuk was appointed Minister of Energy.

Nataliia Kalmykova was appointed Minister of Veterans Affairs.

Ihor Klymenko as Head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Oksen Lisovyi as Minister of Education and Science.

Viktor Liashko as Minister of Health.

Serhii Marchenko as Minister of Finance of Ukraine.

Oleksii Soboliev was appointed Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture.

Denys Uliutin was appointed Minister of Social Policy, Family and Unity of Ukraine.

