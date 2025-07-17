Rada appointed Svyrydenko as new prime minister

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has appointed Yulia Svyrydenko as the new Prime Minister of Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the publication of MP Zhelezniak.

The vote was taken by 262 MPs.





It is known that since 2015, Svyrydenko headed the Department of Economic Development of the Chernihiv Regional State Administration, served as the first deputy head of the Chernihiv Regional State Administration, and from July to December 2018, she acted as the head of the RSA.

In September 2019, she was appointed Deputy Minister, and in July 2020 - First Deputy Minister of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture of Ukraine.

On 22 December 2020, Svyrydenko was appointed Deputy Head of the Presidential Office. On 4 November 2021, she was appointed First Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine - Minister of Economy of Ukraine.

Earlier, at a meeting of the "Servant of the People" faction on 16 July, President Zelenskyy presented the new composition of the Cabinet of Ministers to MPs.

Read more: Svyrydenko spoke about priorities that Zelenskyy sets for renewed government