Svyrydenko spoke about priorities that Zelenskyy sets for renewed government

First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko, who is the only candidate for the post of prime minister, spoke about the priorities that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy sets for the renewed Cabinet.

She wrote about this on her Facebook page, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, according to her, among the priorities of the renewed government are

Strengthening the economic potential of Ukraine;

expanding support programs for Ukrainians;

scaling up the production of our own weapons.

"These tasks can be realized through tangible deregulation, elimination of any bureaucratic obstacles, reduction of non-critical public expenditures and duplication of functions of state institutions, protection of entrepreneurship and full concentration of state resources for the sake of Ukraine's defense and recovery from hostilities," Svyrydenko emphasized.

Read more: Svyrydenko offered to head Ukrainian government and significantly revamp its work, - Zelenskyy

According to Svyrydenko, the most important thing for the new government is to ensure the defense and security forces and guarantee Ukraine's stability.

The Minister also mentioned social support instruments.

"Every Ukrainian soldier, every Ukrainian veteran deserves concrete and tangible state respect and gratitude," she said.

Svyrydenko also said that she would soon announce proposals for candidates for government positions.

To recap, on July 14, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposed that First Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko head the government of Ukraine.