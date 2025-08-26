Trump administration considers sanctions against EU officials, - Reuters
The administration of President Donald Trump is considering imposing sanctions against the European Union or officials of member states responsible for implementing the historic Digital Services Act.
This was written by Reuters, as reported by Censor.NET.
This is related to complaints from the United States that the law censors Americans and imposes costs on American technology companies.
Such a move would be an unprecedented action that would intensify the Trump administration's fight against what it sees as Europe's attempt to suppress conservative voices.
