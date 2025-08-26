Reconnaissance men of the 14th Operational Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine "Chervona Kalyna" captured a group of Russian occupiers.

This is stated in the story of "Ukrainian Witness", Censor.NET reports.

According to the military, these ruscists are involved in the cruel murder of a Ukrainian defender.

They are the same occupiers who made a breakthrough towards Dobropillia on 11 August.

"I think they had just managed to find a gap in the defence somewhere and send a lot of forces and means there: some infantry, motorcycles, maybe. As far as I know, for example, the guys we were replacing had to repel an assault by 100 motorbikes," said one of the soldiers.

The scouts said they did not know who exactly was being taken prisoner. Later, they found out that they had been involved in the brutal murder of a Ukrainian soldier.

The soldiers of the 14th "Chervona Kalyna" Brigade, part of the 1st "Azov" Corps of the National Guard, have been defending the Pokrovsk direction since August 2024. Every day, they repel 50-70 occupiers' attacks in this area.

One of the soldiers said that 70% of the POWs were former prisoners.

On 15 August, "Azov" soldiers reported stopping a Russian breakthrough, encircling and capturing 13 occupiers.

