Tanks destroyed, infantry eliminated: Azov fighters prevented enemy from gaining foothold in Katerynivka. VIDEO
Defenders of the "Azov" Regiment have released video footage showing the destruction of Russian occupiers in Katerynivka, in the Toretsk sector, Censor.NET reports.
The footage captures the dramatic elimination of enemy infantry attempting to land in the settlement with armored vehicles.
Fighters of the 12th "Azov" Brigade were already waiting for them. The enemy’s armored vehicles were set ablaze, and the infantry was finished off with FPV drones.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password