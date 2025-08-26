Soldiers of 63rd SMB eliminated 17 Russian invaders in Lyman direction. VIDEO

The situation in the area of the Lyman sector held by the 63rd separate mechanised brigade is difficult. The enemy is continuing to advance with an incredible amount of infantry and, unfortunately, is making progress. But it cannot gain a foothold.

Because our fighters continue to perform their main task - to destroy the occupiers. Thus, Ukrainian soldiers eliminated 17 Russian invaders, Censor.NET reports.

Watch more: Defence forces destroyed three Russian vehicles and two locations where enemy forces were concentrated near Vovchansk. VIDEO