Defence forces destroyed three Russian vehicles and two locations where enemy forces were concentrated near Vovchansk. VIDEO

Border guards of the "Hart" Brigade of the "Furia" RUBPAK (strike UAV) unit conducted a series of precision strikes against the invaders using FPV drones and "Vampire" drones.

Three enemy vehicles and two places of manpower concentration near Vovchansk were destroyed.

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service on its telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

