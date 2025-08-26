Border guards captured nine occupiers in Pokrovsk direction, - State Border Service of Ukraine. VIDEO

On 24 August, on the Independence Day of Ukraine, soldiers of the rapid response of border commandant's office of the Chernihiv border detachment repelled another attack by Russian occupiers in the Pokrovsk direction.

This is reported by the State Border Guard Service, Censor.NET informs.

As noted, the enemy tried to storm the positions in small groups. During the battle, border guards captured six Russian soldiers.

A few days earlier, Ukrainian defenders also detained three occupiers. Among the prisoners are people from different regions - from the temporarily occupied Donetsk region to Udmurtia and Ossetia.

The SBGS noted that after the detention, the prisoners of war were provided with the necessary assistance and water.

Read more: Reconnaissance troops of 1st Corps of NGU "Azov" captured ruscists who killed Ukrainian soldier: situation in Pokrovsk direction. VIDEO