About dozen occupiers, three command posts, electronic warfare system and enemy electronic equipment were taken out. VIDEO

The "Phoenix" border guards are successfully detecting and destroying enemy UAV control assets and command posts in the Kupiansk direction.

As a result of precise actions by our fighters, about a dozen occupiers were eliminated, three command posts destroyed, as well as an EW system and other enemy electronic equipment, Censor.NET reports.

