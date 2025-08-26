ENG
Russian soldiers torture their comrade: "Now, f#ck, you’re going to get roller coaster ride!". VIDEO

In the area of Udachne, Russian servicemen from the 15th Separate Motor Rifle Brigade brutally abused one of their own comrades.

According to open-source reports, the soldier refused to take part in a so-called "meat assault," for which the occupiers decided to punish him, Censor.NET reported.

