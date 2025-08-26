Ukrainians have already declared more than 11,000 firearms, - National Police

Since the start of the weapons declaration process in Ukraine, citizens have declared 11,738 firearms and over 5 million rounds of ammunition.

This was reported by the National Police, according to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.

"As of August 25 (to the police authorities – ed.), 10,687 people had come forward, declaring 11,738 firearms and 5,413,413 rounds of ammunition. A total of 347 firearms and 58,630 rounds of ammunition were voluntarily surrendered without declaration," the NPU said.

We would like to remind you that on November 25, 2024, the Law of Ukraine "On Ensuring the Participation of Civilians in the Defense of Ukraine" came into force, which regulated the issues of obtaining, declaring, and handling firearms.

