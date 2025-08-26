Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever has spoken out against the confiscation of frozen Russian assets, highlighting the legal difficulties involved in such a process.

As reported by Censor.NET with a link to European Truth, he said this at a press conference in Berlin on Tuesday.

Yes, de Wever noted that Russian assets are best left frozen in Euroclear until peace talks between Russia and Ukraine are completed.

"A significant portion of these funds are frozen in Brussels at Euroclear. I know that there are governments trying to confiscate this money. But I would like to warn that from a legal point of view, it is not that simple," he said.

It is worth recalling that after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Western countries froze around €300 billion of Russian assets held in their jurisdictions.

Since then, there has been ongoing discussion about how these assets can be used to help Ukraine.

We would like to remind you that the European Commission considered granting Euroclear, a depository registered in Belgium, the opportunity to use frozen Russian assets to compensate for losses resulting from the possible confiscation of its assets in Russia.

Euroclear acknowledged that Russian courts are issuing mass rulings to confiscate investors' funds held in depository accounts in Russia.