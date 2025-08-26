Belarusian economy approaching stagnation, - FISU

The economy of Belarus is slowing down amid problems in the Russian economy.

This was reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

Thus, in January–July 2025, the country's GDP grew by only 1.3% year-on-year, compared to the planned 4.1%. The main export-oriented sectors—industry, transport, and IT—showed virtually no growth, indicating weak external demand and limited production capacity.

As of August 1, grain has been harvested from only 22.3% of the area, compared to almost 60% last year.

"The foreign trade balance is deteriorating: in June, the deficit increased by $240 million on a monthly basis due to a decline in exports, particularly of potash. Despite this, the country's Ministry of Economy plans to focus on exports, forecasting their growth by 3.7% next year. However, in the first half of the year, shipments already fell by the same 3.7%. Competition is intensifying on the Russian market, even for local producers, and Belarusian companies are losing their last niches in distant markets.

Inflationary pressure is also intensifying: in July, annual inflation stood at 7.4%, in August it is expected to reach 7.5%, and in the fall – 8–9% against a target level of 5%," the FISU added.