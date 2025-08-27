Russia attacked DTEK enrichment plant in Donetsk region: building completely destroyed

On August 26, Russian troops struck the DTEK enrichment plant in the Donetsk region, destroying the building and seriously damaging the equipment.

This was reported by the DTEK press service, according to Censor.NET.

"Colleagues who were working on shift survived. Rescuers put out the fire. This is not the first large-scale attack on this enterprise, which supplied coal for Ukraine's thermal power generation," the statement said.

Currently, the factory's operations are completely paralyzed. Its enrichment facilities are unusable.

