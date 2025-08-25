Russia attacks Ukraine’s energy infrastructure to disrupt winter preparations - Zelenskyy

Ukraine needs support in purchasing gas due to Russia's attacks on production and power generation.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, this was announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a joint press conference with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre.

"Russia is trying to disrupt our preparations for winter by striking our energy infrastructure. This concerns not only electricity and heat generation, but also the extraction of our natural gas. We therefore greatly appreciate the assistance Norway is providing to Ukraine specifically for the purchase of gas," he said.

As a reminder, in 2026, Norway plans to allocate $8.5 billion to Ukraine as part of the Nansen support program.

