Zelenskyy awards U.S. Senators Graham and Blumenthal who initiated sanctions against Russia

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded the Order of Yaroslav the Wise, First Class, to US Senators Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal, who initiated a bill imposing large-scale sanctions against Russia.

This is stated in the decree of the head of state №617/2025, according to Censor.NET.

"For significant personal contributions to strengthening interstate cooperation, supporting state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, charitable activities, and promoting the Ukrainian state in the world," the document says.

Who else received awards?

Zelensky also awarded the Order of Merit, Second Class, to US Senator Charles Grassley, Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur, Congressman Michael Quigley, Congressman Michael McCaul, and Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick.

And the Cross of Ivan Mazepa, an award from the President of Ukraine, was given to US Congressman Joe Wilson.

Just a reminder that Senators Graham and Blumenthal are behind new sanctions legislation in Congress that would slap big tariffs on countries that trade with Russia. But right now, the bill is on hold in Congress.

Earlier it was reported that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded US Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg with the Order of Merit, First Class.