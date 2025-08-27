Coalition of allies preparing "reliable and convincing" security guarantees for Ukraine after possible ceasefire - Kallas

A coalition of allies led by the United Kingdom and France, together with the United States, is working to establish a security guarantee system for Ukraine.

This was reported by WELT with reference to sources, according to Censor.NET.

The EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, stressed that such guarantees must be "convincing and reliable." She emphasized that Ukraine must be able to count on the West, and the Kremlin must understand the consequences of violating the ceasefire.

According to Callas, observation missions alone will not be enough. The West must deploy well-equipped peacekeeping forces capable of acting in self-defense. At the same time, the Ukrainian army will remain the main shield against possible new aggression.

Kallas also called for tougher sanctions against Russia and continued arms supplies to Ukraine to deprive Moscow of the ability to wage war.

