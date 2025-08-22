Territorial concessions are trap Putin wants to lead us into - Kallas

The EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, warned against attempts to pressure Ukraine into ceding part of its territory to Russia during possible peace negotiations.

According to Censor.NET, Kallas stated this in an interview with BBC Today.

She emphasized that allowing Russia to retain Ukrainian territories is "a trap that Putin wants to lure us into."

Kallas emphasized the importance of reliable security guarantees for Ukraine. At the same time, she acknowledged that there are currently no concrete steps toward creating an effective deterrent force.

"The strongest security guarantee is a strong Ukrainian army," Callas said, adding that guarantees must be "not just on paper."

Let us recall that European leaders seek to put Kyiv in a stronger position ahead of a possible meeting between Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, with around 10 countries already prepared to send troops to Ukraine to provide security guarantees.

