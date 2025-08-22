US may ’close skies’ over Ukraine within security guarantees - Reuters

One option for security guarantees for Kyiv is to bring in American fighter jets and air defense systems to create a no-fly zone.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Reuters with reference to the US military, which, together with its European counterparts, has prepared options for assisting Ukraine with the involvement of its armed forces.

"These options will be presented to the national security advisors of each country for proper consideration as part of ongoing diplomatic efforts," the US military said in a statement.

According to Reuters, US President Donald Trump left open the possibility of US involvement in the form of supplying additional air defense systems and closing the skies over Ukraine with the help of American fighter jets, establishing a no-fly zone.

Another option could be to send European troops to Ukraine under American command.

Also remind, that the "Coalition of the Willing" has declared its readiness to deploy support forces in Ukraine immediately after the cessation of hostilities.

