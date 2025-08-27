Occupiers are not scaling back their offensive, but there are already signs of shortage of resources, - Dnipro OSGT

Russian occupation forces are not stopping, but their assault units are becoming exhausted.

This was stated in a comment to Ukrinform by Viktor Trehubov, spokesperson for the Dnipro OSGT, according to Censor.NET.

"It is absolutely certain that the Russians are not stopping yet, but on the other hand, we still hope that their enthusiasm will somehow run out closer to the beginning of autumn than to its middle, because as long as they do not curtail their efforts, as long as they try to push forward, even losing people, but this cannot go on for too long, because after a while, the losses accumulating in their assault units will render them incapable of fighting," he explained.

According to Trehubov, there are already signs of a shortage of personnel for active assault operations in the Russian military.

"This is a classic situation, actually, because we also have problems in this regard, but we are fighting defensively, while they are attacking and should have a different coefficient. Therefore, as of now, we are simply waiting until they have lost enough. We are talking about infantry, because they are not actively using equipment," the spokesman added.

Tregubov believes that a sufficient number of Russian infantry will be eliminated during the rainy season, when it will be less convenient to attack.