Ruscists attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with KABs: man killed, four injured
Russian troops struck the Malomykhailivska community in the Synelnykivskyi district of Dnipropetrovsk region.
This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, according to Censor.NET.
The occupiers struck the community with KABs, killing a 49-year-old man.
Four more people were injured. Private houses were damaged.
