60 combat engagements recorded on front, most in Pokrovsk and Lyman directions – General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, as of 4 p.m., the total number of combat engagements along the entire front line stands at 60.

Censor.NET reported this, citing the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Hostilities in the North

The invaders continue to strike border settlements. Enemy artillery fire hit the villages of Krasnyi Khutir and Mykolaivka in Chernihiv region; as well as Hirky, Brusky, Shalyhyne, Prohres and Simeikyne in Sumy region.

In the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, four combat clashes have occurred since the start of the day. In addition, the enemy carried out five airstrikes, dropping 12 guided bombs, and launched 123 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas, including three from multiple rocket launch systems.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction, enemy units launched two attacks on Ukrainian positions near Hlyboke and Vovchansk.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy attempted three assaults near Holubivka and Zahryzove; two combat engagements are ongoing.

Hostilities in Donbas region

In the Lyman direction, the aggressor carried out 19 attacks today near Hrekivka, Novomykhailivka, Karpivka, Zelena Dolyna, Kolodiazi, Torske, and toward Yampil, Dronivka and Serebrianka. Ten clashes are still underway.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy twice attempted to advance near Hryhorivka and Pereizne — all attempts to break through Ukrainian positions were repelled.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces repelled one attack toward Stupochky.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked Ukrainian positions near Shcherbynivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy launched 24 attacks today near Novoekonomichne, Rodynske, Lysivka, Sukhyi Yar, Dachenske, Zvirove, Udachne, Orikhove and Novoukrainka. Fighting continues in two locations.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian defenders are repelling three enemy attacks near Voskresenka, Maliivka and Zaporizke.

Hostilities in the south

Bilohiria in the Hulyaipole direction came under an airstrike.

In the Prydniprovske direction, Ukrainian units repelled one enemy assault. Russian aircraft struck Kozatske.

In the Huliaipole and Orikhiv directions, no combat engagements have been recorded so far.