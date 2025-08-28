Thanks to Ukrainian drones, Kill Zone has been created where enemy cannot move without heavy losses – Shmyhal

Drone Industry

Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal stated that Ukraine has changed the nature of modern warfare and that Ukrainian defenders have become co-creators of unique technologies.

He announced this on social media, Censor.NET reported.

At a joint event organized by the Defense Ministry, the Digital Transformation Ministry, and BRAVE1, the minister emphasized further priorities for winning the technological war: people, weapons, innovation, and rapid adaptation.

"We are building a new defense-industrial ecosystem with the private sector at its center. We have a systemic approach that covers all stages: financing → production → testing → integration. Build in Ukraine, Build with Ukraine, Defence City expands our opportunities," he said.

Shmyhal also called on producers to localize supply chains and invest in research and development.

"Drones have created the so-called Kill Zone — an area of death where the enemy cannot move without suffering heavy losses. But we need even more systemic approaches. That is why we are building the Kill Web. This means seeing more, deciding faster, striking more precisely. At every stage, new developments," the defense minister stressed.

According to him, Ukraine is also investing in human capital.

"We have more than 25 partnerships with educational institutions. We are launching an innovation hub for young people. We will build a single vertical of innovation: education → science → industry. We also plan to more actively integrate the invaluable experience of veterans into the defense industry. Together we will build the power that will stop the aggressor," he added.

