Russian drones struck Dnipro and areas of region: two dead and five injured. PHOTOS

Two people were killed and five others were injured in a nighttime attack by Russian drones on Dnipro and communities in the region. Infrastructure, enterprises, private houses and cars were damaged.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA Serhii Lysak.

In Dnipro, two people were injured in a drone attack, both hospitalised.

"A 46-year-old man is in serious condition. The 69-year-old wounded man is in moderate condition," Lysak said.

There were also fires, which were extinguished by rescuers. An infrastructure facility and a fire station were damaged.

The enemy also attacked the Sinelnykivskyi district. Mezhivska, Slovianska, Pokrovska, Vasylkivska communities came under attack.

"Two people were killed - a man and a woman. Our sincere condolences to the families. A 50-year-old woman was injured. She was treated on the spot," said Lysak.

A fire broke out on the territory of the enterprise, and private houses and dry grass caught fire. The petrol station and cars were also damaged.

A Russian drone also attacked the Novopil community in Kryvyi Rih district. A fire broke out and was extinguished.

The enemy attacked Nikopol district with FPV drones. They hit the Marhanetska, Myrivska, Pokrovska communities.

