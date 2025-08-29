Important facility supplying Russian army with petroleum products has been hit in Bryansk region of Russian Federation - General Staff. VIDEO

On the night of 29 August, units of the Ukrainian Defence Forces inflicted a complex fire attack on a line production station near the village of Naitopovichi, Bryansk region of the Russian Federation.

This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the station pumps diesel fuel through main oil product pipelines, in particular for the needs of the Russian occupation forces. The pumping capacity of this facility is about 10.5 million tonnes per year.

The General Staff said that the strategic facility of the aggressor country was struck by units of missile and artillery forces and the Unmanned Systems Forces in cooperation with the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Security Service of Ukraine. A fire was recorded on the territory of the facility. The results of the attack are being clarified.

"The Defence Forces continue to take effective measures to undermine the military and economic potential of the Russian army, in particular its logistics capabilities, and to force the invaders to stop their aggressive war against Ukraine," the General Staff added.

