Meeting between Ukrainian delegation and Witkoff was very constructive – Kyslytsia

The meeting between the Ukrainian delegation and U.S. President’s special representative Steve Witkoff was constructive, with both sides discussing ways to implement the agreements reached by the presidents of Ukraine and the United States.

First Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Serhii Kyslytsia said this in comments to Ukrinform, Censor.NET reports.

"The three-way meeting, in which I participated from start to finish, was very constructive; the parties sincerely sought to assess the situation that has developed in the days since the presidents’ meeting and to find ways to implement the agreements between them," the diplomat said.

Kyslytsia also wrote on X that the meeting "from the very beginning to the last minute took place in a constructive spirit and with a sincere desire to find solutions for implementing the agreements between the presidents of Ukraine and the United States in Washington on August 18."

As reported, the Ukrainian delegation met with U.S. President Donald Trump’s special representative Steve Witkoff in New York on August 29.

