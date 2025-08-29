Ukrainian delegation meets Trump’s special envoy Witkoff in New York

A Ukrainian delegation met with U.S. President Donald Trump’s special representative Steve Witkoff in New York on August 29.

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak reported this, according to Censor.NET.

Ukraine’s First Deputy Foreign Minister Serhii Kyslytsia was also present at the meeting.

"The main thing is to push real diplomacy forward and ensure the implementation of all the agreements reached at the Washington summit. We are coordinating our activity," Yermak wrote.

He said that at the beginning of the meeting he informed Witkoff about Russia’s war crimes, in particular the massive missile and drone strike on Kyiv that claimed the lives of 23 people, including four children.

"Unfortunately, Russia is doing nothing necessary to end the war and is clearly dragging out hostilities. Ukraine supports the firm resolve of President Trump and all our partners to achieve lasting peace as soon as possible. Ukraine welcomes all peace proposals from the United States. But unfortunately, every one of them has been stalled by the Russian side," Yermak said.

The delegation stressed that Ukraine is open to direct talks at the level of leaders and ready to discuss "the broadest possible range of issues."

"We believe there must be global pressure to make Russia genuinely move toward peace, including holding critically important leaders’ meetings. I invited Mr. Witkoff to visit Ukraine in the near future," he added.

