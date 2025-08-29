Trump understands Ukraine peace process is "not easy path" – Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is confident that U.S. leader Donald Trump has not lost interest in the negotiation process to end the Russian-Ukrainian war.

He said this while speaking to the media on July 29, according to Censor.NET.

Zelenskyy was asked to comment on Trump’s words that he "does not want to be involved" in the talks.

"No, no, I had a very good conversation with him, really. He understands that this is not an easy path," the president said.

The head of state suggested that Trump’s words may have referred specifically to the first potential meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin.

He recalled that the U.S. president believes a bilateral meeting between the leaders of Ukraine and Russia should precede a trilateral one with his participation.

"Trump wants to succeed, for himself and for the United States, and he understands that during the first meeting he is unlikely to succeed. But I am certain that if we are all strong enough, we will achieve success," Zelenskyy added.

