ERAM missiles could arrive in Ukraine this year - CNN

Extended Range Attack Munition (ERAM) missiles, whose sale to Ukraine for $825 million was approved by the US State Department, may be delivered as early as 2025.

This was reported by CNN, according to Censor.NET.

This involves the possible transfer of up to 3,350 ERAM missiles and the same number of global positioning/inertial navigation (GPS/INS EGI) systems. The flight range of the missiles is between 241 and 450 km.

As noted, if the agreement is implemented, deliveries could begin before the end of the year. It is currently unclear whether restrictions will be placed on the use of the missiles.

The US noted that the sale of these weapons "supports US foreign policy and national interests" by strengthening Ukraine's security and stability in Europe. Funding will be provided by Denmark, the Netherlands, Norway, and the US Foreign Military Financing (FMF) program.

As a reminder, the US State Department approved the sale of 3,350 ERAM missiles to Ukraine worth $825 million.

Read more: State Department approves sale of 3,350 ERAM missiles to Ukraine