Trump offers to engage US PMCs as part of security guarantees for Ukraine - Telegraph

US President Donald Trump has reportedly proposed involving private military companies from the American side to complement the efforts of European partners within the framework of possible security guarantees for Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, citing a link to European Truth, sources told The Telegraph about this.

It is noted that during negotiations with European countries regarding potential security guarantees for Ukraine within the framework of a peace agreement, Trump allegedly proposed involving private military companies from the American side to complement the efforts of European partners.

It is assumed that these American companies could be involved in strengthening fortifications, building new military bases, and protecting American businesses in Ukraine, and the presence of American contractors would be an additional deterrent for Russia.

The publication writes that the proposal is allegedly being discussed among other measures that the "Coalition of the Willing," led by France and Britain, has agreed to propose.

Sources note that the use of contractors from private military companies would allow Trump, who has already promised not to send American troops to Ukraine, to calm the fears of the most isolationist wing of his supporters.

