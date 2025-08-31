Zelenskyy awards state honors to 956 servicemen, 527 of them posthumously

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has awarded state honors to 956 servicemen, 527 of them posthumously.

The corresponding decrees No. 667/2025 and No. 668/2025 of August 30 were published on the president’s website, Censor.NET reports.

The awards were conferred for personal courage in defending Ukraine’s state sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as for dedicated service in the line of duty.

Among the honors bestowed are the Orders of Bohdan Khmelnytskyi, Danylo Halytskyi, and For Courage, as well as the medals "For Military Service to Ukraine," "Defender of the Fatherland," and "For Life Saving."

