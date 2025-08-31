Occupiers went to sleep and woke up in hell: drones of Third Assault Brigade hit tent with Russian infantry. VIDEO

The third assault brigade continues to perform tasks in the Kharkiv direction. Operators of FPV drones from the PNK group from the Chaos Company unmanned systems company of the 2nd Mechanised Battalion showed footage of strikes on enemy equipment and manpower.

According to Censor.NET, a Russian tank, a Nona self-propelled artillery system and a motorcycle with an occupant were destroyed. One of the drones hit the tent where the Russian military were staying. "We went to bed and woke up in hell," the caption under the video reads.

