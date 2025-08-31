Occupiers went to sleep and woke up in hell: drones of Third Assault Brigade hit tent with Russian infantry. VIDEO
The third assault brigade continues to perform tasks in the Kharkiv direction. Operators of FPV drones from the PNK group from the Chaos Company unmanned systems company of the 2nd Mechanised Battalion showed footage of strikes on enemy equipment and manpower.
According to Censor.NET, a Russian tank, a Nona self-propelled artillery system and a motorcycle with an occupant were destroyed. One of the drones hit the tent where the Russian military were staying. "We went to bed and woke up in hell," the caption under the video reads.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password