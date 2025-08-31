Russia does not allow IAEA experts to visit dam near occupied nuclear power plant

The Russians are not granting IAEA experts access to the newly constructed dam on the canal of one of the cooling ponds at the occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

According to Censor.NET, citing a link to RBC-Ukraine, this is stated in the IAEA report.

"The IAEA team based at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, continues to request access to the recently constructed dam, but has not yet been granted permission due to safety concerns," the report states.

As noted, the purpose of the dam is to isolate one of the channels from one of the cooling ponds at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. The dam will help maintain the water level in the channel at around 14 meters. This level is sufficient for the plant's reactor cooling system to operate.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said that expert access to this dam is important for assessing the cooling water situation, which is extremely important given the unstable nuclear safety situation at the ZNPP.

In addition, IAEA experts were not allowed to enter the western part of the machine hall of one of the ZNPP reactors during their weekly inspection.

The IAEA mission also reported hearing military activity near the occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

