If Ukraine surrenders tomorrow, it will be another country’s turn day after that, and then ours, - Merz
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that Russia's war against Ukraine could continue for a very long time.
He said this in an interview with ZDF, according to Censor.NET.
"We are trying to end it as quickly as possible. But definitely not at the cost of Ukraine's capitulation," the German chancellor stressed.
According to the politician, the war could end tomorrow if Ukraine capitulates, surrenders, and the country loses its independence.
However, he stressed that in this case, other countries, including Germany, could become the next targets of Russian aggression.
"Only then will it be the next country's turn the day after tomorrow. And the day after that, it will be our turn. That's not an option," Merz said.
