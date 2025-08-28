Russia launches reconnaissance drones over military aid supply routes in Germany, - NYT

Russia or its representatives carry out flights of unmanned reconnaissance aircraft over routes used by the United States and its allies to transport military cargo through eastern Germany.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to The New York Times.

As noted, the purpose of such operations is to collect intelligence that can be used for sabotage and to support Russian troops in Ukraine. American and German officials discussed this activity, in particular its connection with the arrest of three Ukrainians in May on suspicion of colluding with Russia.

Russia's sabotage campaign in recent years has included fires at warehouses in the United Kingdom, attacks on dams in Norway, and attempts to damage undersea cables in the Baltic Sea. This year, the number of attacks has decreased, partly due to increased security and the work of Western intelligence agencies.

American intelligence agencies warned European governments about possible sabotage, which led to arrests in Germany and Switzerland. The origin of the drones has not yet been traced, but experts believe they are controlled by Russian special services or their agents.

