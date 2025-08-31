Putin can be forced to peace only by force - Brekelmans calls for increased pressure on Russia

Increased pressure on Russia from the European Union is crucial to forcing Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin to end his aggression against Ukraine.

This was stated by Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans, who will also temporarily serve as foreign minister, according to Ukrinform, as reported by Censor.NET.

Brekelmans called on the European Union to increase pressure on Russia.

"Ukraine's massive attacks are further proof that Putin can only be forced to make peace by force. Increased pressure from the EU is crucial. That is why I am in favor of strengthening sanctions against Russia (including the "shadow fleet"), supporting Ukraine, and developing options for using frozen assets," said Brekelmans.

He said that during the meeting of EU foreign ministers in Copenhagen, they discussed support for Ukraine and strengthening Europe's defense capabilities.

"The reality is that Putin continues his reign of terror and cannot be trusted. That is why we are discussing support for Ukraine and security guarantees in order to achieve lasting peace," the minister said.

Read more: Companies linked to Umerov joined joint investment project with Russians in Uzbekistan in 2018 – AntAC