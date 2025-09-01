The agreements reached during the summit in Alaska pave the way for peace in Ukraine.

This was stated by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin at the SCO summit, according to Censor.NET, citing Russian media reports.

He also added that the root causes of the "Ukrainian crisis" must be eliminated for a long-term settlement.

"Moscow greatly appreciates the efforts of China, India and other partners to resolve the situation in Ukraine," Putin added.

As reported, Putin also said that Western attempts to draw Ukraine into NATO had caused the war.