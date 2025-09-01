ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10940 visitors online
News Peace negotiations
5 322 35

Agreements reached in Alaska pave way for peace in Ukraine, - Putin

Meeting between Trump and Putin in Alaska on 15 August 2025

The agreements reached during the summit in Alaska pave the way for peace in Ukraine.

This was stated by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin at the SCO summit, according to Censor.NET, citing Russian media reports.

He also added that the root causes of the "Ukrainian crisis" must be eliminated for a long-term settlement.

"Moscow greatly appreciates the efforts of China, India and other partners to resolve the situation in Ukraine," Putin added.

Read more: Putin on war in Ukraine: it was caused "not by the attack by the Russian Federation, but by a coup d’état" and attempts by West to drag Ukraine into NATO (updated)

As reported, Putin also said that Western attempts to draw Ukraine into NATO had caused the war.

Author: 

Putin Volodymyr (3645) Alaska (17) negotiations with Russia (763)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 