Head of CDU/CSU in Bundestag Spahn on confiscation of Russian assets: Russia’s attack on Ukraine must have consequences

Jens Spahn, leader of the Christian Democratic Union and Christian Social Union (CDU/CSU) faction in the Bundestag, who arrived in Kyiv on September 1, stressed that Russia's attack on Ukraine must have consequences.

He said this during a conversation with journalists, according to DW, as reported by Censor.NET.

The German politician was asked about the confiscation of frozen Russian assets. In response, Spahn stated that Russia's attack on Ukraine must have consequences.

"If someone brutally attacks a neighboring country, wants to redraw borders, kills, rapes, allows their soldiers to do so, then there must be consequences... Therefore, I believe there needs to be a discussion about whether these frozen assets can be used and how exactly, taking into account all the legal caveats. But, in my opinion, the message to the world should be: 'Hey, people, whoever starts a war and attacks a neighboring country will face the consequences,'" the politician said.

We would like to remind you that on September 1, the leaders of two coalition factions of the Bundestag, Jens Spahn from the Christian Democratic Union and Christian Social Union bloc and Matthias Miersch from the Social Democratic Party of Germany, arrived in Kyiv.

Read more: 16-year-old refugee from Ukraine died in Germany; girl probably pushed under train