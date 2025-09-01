16-year-old refugee from Ukraine died in Germany; girl probably pushed under train

A 16-year-old Ukrainian girl died tragically in Germany, probably after being pushed under a train. In 2022, she left occupied Mariupol with her family and found refuge in Thuringia.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the German publication Stern.

As noted, on the day of the incident, an unknown man approached police officers on the train platform and pointed out the girl's body to them.

Initially, the police assumed that it was an accident, for which the man was issued an arrest warrant on suspicion of manslaughter.

However, after a DNA test was conducted, traces of the man were found on the shoulder of the deceased. The case was reclassified.

Investigators believe that the suspect, 31-year-old Muhammed, deliberately pushed 16-year-old Ukrainian citizen Liana off the platform directly in front of a freight train.

What is known about the suspect?

The man had previously attracted the attention of the police due to disturbances at the police station. He behaved aggressively and was therefore taken to a specialised psychiatric clinic. He had previously been under medical supervision with a diagnosis of "paranoid schizophrenia".

Muhammad applied for asylum in Germany, but his application was rejected and he was to be deported to Lithuania.

No connection between the man and the girl has been established.

It is known that on the day of the incident, 11 August, Liana was coming back home from school and was talking to her grandfather on the phone. He heard screams and immediately notified her parents.

What is known about the family of the deceased Ukrainian girl?

In July 2022, Liana's family left Mariupol. In Geislingen (Thuringia), the municipality provided them with a place to live.

The girl's parents worked.

Liana had two brothers, aged 5 and 11.

Muhammad is in a closed psychiatric ward. The prosecutor's office is investigating whether he is criminally responsible.