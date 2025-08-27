ENG
52% of Germans support Ukraine’s decision to give up occupied territories for peace, - poll finds

In Germany, 52% of citizens believe that Ukraine should consider giving up the territories occupied by Russia if this is necessary to conclude a peace agreement.

This is evidenced by the results of a survey conducted by the Forsa Institute, writes Censor.NET, citing Welt.

This position is most popular among voters of the far-right Alternative for Germany party, with 72% in favor. Among supporters of the conservative bloc, this figure is 43%, and among social democrats, 48%.

The survey was conducted on August 18-19, with 1,002 respondents participating.

