Next "Ramstein" meeting to be held in London on September 9 – German Defense Ministry

Ramstein

The next meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in the "Ramstein" format will take place in the United Kingdom on September 9.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to a spokesperson for the German Defense Ministry, speaking to Suspilne.

According to the spokesperson, the meeting will be held in a hybrid format.

The agenda has not yet been disclosed.

Recall that the 29th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in the "Ramstein" format was held on July 21.

