4,390 KABs launched by Russian troops in Ukraine in August - Defense Ministry

Throughout August, intense combat operations continued along the entire front line. The enemy continues to attempt to implement its aggressive plans and continues active combat operations, trying to break through our line of defense.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ministry of Defense.

According to information from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 5,027 combat clashes were recorded during the month. In particular, during the day on August 28, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops more than 190 times.

Russia ignores the international community's attempts to end the war against Ukraine. Instead, the Russian Air Force is stepping up its aerial terror.

In August, the enemy increased its use of aircraft bombs equipped with universal guidance and correction modules (guided aircraft bombs).

During the last 31 days of summer, Russian aircraft dropped 4,390 guided aerial bombs on the positions of the Defense Forces and frontline settlements. This is more than in the previous month (3,786 units).

At the same time, the highest rate of KAB use in 2025 will still be in April – over 5,000.