Russian attack on critical infrastructure leaves part of Sumy without water and electricity

As a result of Russian shelling on September 1, some residents of the city of Sumy were left without water supply. There are also interruptions in electricity supply.

This was reported by the acting mayor of Sumy, Artem Kobzar, and Sumyoblenergo, according to Censor.NET.

"As a result of enemy attacks and power outages today, September 1, one of the city's water intakes has been without power since 6:05 p.m.," Kobzar said.

It is reported that there is a temporary water supply outage for residents of the microdistrict of Peremohy Avenue, Pishchane, Veretenivka, Topolianska Street, and adjacent streets.

In turn, Sumyoblenergo reported that as a result of the Russian army's strike on critical infrastructure in Sumy, the regional center was partially deprived of electricity.

Specialists are working to restore electricity and water supply.

