8 people injured in Russian strikes on Sumy region – RMA. PHOTOS

Throughout September 1, the enemy carried out intensive attacks on civilian infrastructure in Sumy region.

Censor.NET reports this, citing Regional Military Administration head Oleh Hryhorov.

Damage was recorded in the Sumy, Richky, Vorozhba, Bilopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Shalyhyne, and Druzhba communities.

"One of the enemy drones struck a civilian car — the driver was injured. In total, seven civilians were wounded, all are receiving necessary medical assistance. Dozens of private houses were damaged in the Sumy and Shostka districts. Emergency response is ongoing. In various neighborhoods of Sumy, UAV attacks caused damage to civilian infrastructure and power outages," he said.

Aftermath of Russian shelling of Sumy region
Aftermath of Russian shelling of Sumy region

In addition, as a result of an enemy drone strike near a railway station in Sumy region, the station duty officer was injured.

Read more: Russian attack on critical infrastructure leaves part of Sumy without water and electricity

