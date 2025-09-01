Zelenskyy discusses security guarantees and joint drone production with Portuguese PM Montenegro

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a phone conversation with Portuguese Prime Minister Luís Montenegro.

The head of state reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"We discussed diplomatic efforts and the development of security guarantees. On Thursday, the Coalition of the Willing will meet to discuss the prepared points on ensuring security. We count on Portugal’s participation in them," Zelenskyy said.

He noted that one of the key components of security guarantees for Ukraine is EU membership.

"We agreed that no division should be allowed between Ukraine and Moldova on this path," the statement said.

In addition, the sides discussed the participation of Portuguese businesses in Ukraine’s recovery and the possibility of joint drone production.

"We agreed that our teams will thoroughly work out all available opportunities for such cooperation. I invited the prime minister to visit Ukraine," Zelenskyy said.

Montenegro also shared information about the consequences of major wildfires in Portugal.

"We stand in solidarity with the Portuguese people and are always ready to help. We wish a swift recovery," the head of state added.

