Russians attack Horodnia in Chernihiv region with drones, 2 injured including teenage girl
On the evening of September 1, Russian forces struck the town of Horodnia in Chernihiv region with drones. Three explosions were recorded.
This was reported by Chernihiv regional governor Viacheslav Chaus, according to Censor.NET.
"A 14-year-old girl was wounded and is being taken to the regional children’s hospital. A 50-year-old local woman was also injured and has been hospitalized at a local facility. Private homes were damaged," he said.
