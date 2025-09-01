Ireland ready to contribute to ensuring Ukraine’s security – Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the presidential press service.

"We discussed work on security guarantees. The involvement of all partners is very important for us. Ireland is ready to contribute to ensuring security. We also share the view that pressure on Russia must be increased, including through the introduction of secondary sanctions.

It is necessary to do everything possible to make Moscow finally feel that this war is truly costly for them. Only then will they start thinking about how to end what they themselves started," Zelenskyy said.

