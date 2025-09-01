Zelenskyy meets Bundestag faction leaders: they discussed strengthening air defense and pressure on Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with Jens Spahn and Matthias Miersch, leaders of two coalition factions in the German Bundestag.

He reported this on social media, Censor.NET informs.

During the meeting, the sides discussed financial and defense support for Ukraine and further diplomatic steps.

The head of state thanked Germany and the German people for their European leadership in providing assistance, highlighting Germany’s contribution to strengthening air defense and its participation in the new PURL initiative.

"We are grateful to Germany for its leadership in supporting our people, above all for the Patriot systems, the missiles for them, and the IRIS-T systems. These are saving lives. We also spoke about further strengthening the protection of our skies," he said.

The sides also discussed diplomatic efforts in detail, the importance of a ceasefire, and the development of security guarantees.

"In recent weeks, Russia has shown no intention of readiness for a leaders’ meeting and has continued striking our people. That is why we count on Germany’s support in increasing pressure on Russia. Only strong steps can change Russian behavior," Zelenskyy added.

