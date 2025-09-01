Leaders of two German factions arrive in Kyiv

The leaders of the two coalition factions of the Bundestag - Jens Spahn from the Christian Democratic Union and the Christian Social Union bloc and Matthias Miersch from the Social Democratic Party of Germany have arrived in Kyiv.

It is noted that this is the first visit of the leaders of the CDU/CSU and SPD parliamentary groups to Ukraine.

In Kyiv, Spahn and Miersch plan to hold talks on Germany's continued support for Ukraine and diplomatic efforts to end the war.

"Matthias Miersch and I are here to send a clear signal: the government factions of the CDU/CSU and the SPD stand now and in the future on the side of Ukraine, the brave Ukrainians who are defending their homeland, their country, and also Europe," Spahn said during a conversation with journalists after arriving in Kyiv.

Commenting on security guarantees for Ukraine, Spahn stressed that the best guarantee is a well-equipped Ukrainian army.

"The first and most important guarantee of security for Ukraine is the Ukrainian army. First of all, we want to equip it as well as possible," he said.

Miersch also emphasized this. At the same time, German politicians avoid specifics on the issue of the possible deployment of Bundeswehr soldiers in Ukraine, although they do not rule out such an option.

"First of all, it was planned to arm and equip the Ukrainian army, provide it with constant support, and then, together with the Americans, provide Ukraine with security guarantees. There are many options, what exactly and how, this will be discussed during the negotiations," Spahn added.

